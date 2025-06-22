Antwuan Rogers commits to Temple

Antwuan Rogers , a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive lineman from South Jersey’s Salem High School, became the 15th player from the 2026 class to announce his verbal commitment to Temple, posting the news on social media Sunday after his official visit with the Owls.

Rogers had been a bit of an unheralded recruit after Salem went 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the West Jersey Football League last fall, but his recruitment picked up recently with two offers from Syracuse and Temple. He took an official visit with the Orange earlier this week before visiting this Owls this weekend.

Rogers, who has put on close to 40 pounds since playing at 200 pounds last fall, registered 16 tackles, two TFL, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a junior, and hie also averaged 7.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for Salem’s boys basketball team following his football season.