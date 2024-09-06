Advertisement

in other news

A closer look at the Sooners

A closer look at the Sooners

Temple will have its hands full Friday night at No. 16 Oklahoma. OUInsider beat reporter Jesse Crittenden tells us why.

Premium content
 • Jesse Crittenden
Recruiting Roundup: Temple commits kick off senior seasons

Recruiting Roundup: Temple commits kick off senior seasons

Two of Temple's commits kicked off their senior seasons last week. Find out how the future Owls performed here.

Forums content
 • Kyle Gauss
JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King recently picked up an offer from Temple.

External content
 • Julio Gonzales Jr.
The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

The Scoop: S10, E5 - Temple opens at No. 16 Oklahoma

A look at all of the key matchups as Temple looks to pull off a major upset at No. 16 Oklahoma in the season opener.

 • John DiCarlo
Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

Woodbury, Keaton and Wright talk about Oklahoma prep

D.J. Woodbury, Andreas Keaton and Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday about the upcoming season opener.

 • Zachary Silverstein

in other news

A closer look at the Sooners

A closer look at the Sooners

Temple will have its hands full Friday night at No. 16 Oklahoma. OUInsider beat reporter Jesse Crittenden tells us why.

Premium content
 • Jesse Crittenden
Recruiting Roundup: Temple commits kick off senior seasons

Recruiting Roundup: Temple commits kick off senior seasons

Two of Temple's commits kicked off their senior seasons last week. Find out how the future Owls performed here.

Forums content
 • Kyle Gauss
JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

JUCO safety picks up Temple offer

East Mississippi Community College safety Dylan King recently picked up an offer from Temple.

External content
 • Julio Gonzales Jr.
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Big official visits ahead for the Owls
circle avatar
John DiCarlo  •  OwlScoop
Editor
Twitter
@jdicarlo
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
temple
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Navy
1 - 0
Navy
Temple
0 - 1
Temple
-13, O/U 43.5
Temple
0 - 1
Temple
Coastal Car.
1 - 0
Coastal Car.
Finished
Oklahoma
51
Arrow
Oklahoma
Temple
3
Temple
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings