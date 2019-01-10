For the second time in less than a month, Temple has a new coach as Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey has been pegged as Temple's new head coach, multiple outlets have reported.

FootballScoop.com first reported the move this morning.

The last month or so has been hectic for Temple. Following Geoff Collins' resignation on Dec. 7 to become the new coach at Georgia Tech, Temple announced Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its new head coach less than a week later on Dec. 13. Diaz's tenure at Temple lasted just 18 days, however, as he resigned Dec. 30 to return to Miami as its head coach following Mark Richt's retirement.

Following that whirlwind, Temple athletic director Pat Kraft took a little longer this time around before landing on Carey.

Carey, 47, had been the head coach of the Huskies since the 2013 Orange Bowl. After taking over as the Huskies' head coach following Dave Doeren's departure to North Carolina State, Carey went 52-30 at the helm. Carey won the Mid-American Conference twice and the MAC's West Division four times during that stretch but went 0-6 in bowl games.

This season, Carey's NIU team rallied from a 1-3 start to finish 8-6 and upset Buffalo in the conference championship. NIU also went on the road and beat Brigham Young in a 7-6 rock fight. Overall, Carey's NIU team scored just 20.1 points per game but averaged a slightly better 27 points per game in conference matchups. The 2018 offensive struggles could have been an anomaly, however, as Carey's Huskies averaged 32.4 points per game from 2013 through 2017.

Carey's offenses have historically featured a formidable ground game. In 2013, NIU averaged a staggering 297.2 rushing yards per game. In Carey's six years at the helm of NIU, the Huskies averaged 220.2 rushing yards, 199.8 passing yards and 420 total yards per game.

Defensively, NIU allowed 22.6 points per game in 2018 and 22 points per game in 2017 after allowing 30.3 points per game in 2016. Carey's defensive coordinator, Kevin Kane, took over the defense in 2016 after Jay Niemann left for Rutgers. It is unknown if Kane or offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich will follow Carey to Philadelphia.

At NIU, Carey made approximately $600,000 a year after signing an extension last year that ran through 2022. Carey's buyout at Northern Illinois was reportedly $300,000 if he left NIU prior to June 30. Temple reportedly received a combined $6.5 million in buyouts from Collins and Diaz.