Temple interim head coach Ed Foley and several Owls assistants spoke with reporters Wednesday morning at the team's practice facility at Edberg-Olson Hall to talk about how the Owls' 2019 recruiting class is coming together.

You can listen to those interviews here.

Foley

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude

Defensive line coach Jim Panagos

Running backs coach Tony Lucas

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker

Wide receivers coach Stan Hixon

Outside linebackers coach Larry Knight

Defensive backs coach Nathan Burton

Offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan

Quarterbacks coach Adam DiMichele







