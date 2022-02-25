Class of 2023 DB Jamari Somerville talks about his Temple offer
After he pulled up to Maryland’s Lackey High School, Temple defensive line coach Antoine Smith stayed in his car in the school’s parking lot and watched the Chargers’ defensive game film from the 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news