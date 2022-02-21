Class of 2023 NJ running back talks about his Temple offer
Muwaffaq Parkman was re-offered by Temple’s new coaching staff on Jan.31. Former Owls running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Gabe Infante originally offered Parkman after the conclusion of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news