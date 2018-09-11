When asked how he will distribute the first-team reps throughout the week of practice leading up to Temple’s meeting with Maryland Saturday at noon, coach Geoff Collins praise redshirt-senior Frank Nutile during a Monday conference call with reporters.

That question was partially answered when Tuesday’s practice at Edberg-Olson Hall opened up to reporters for roughly 20 minutes.

The quarterback who took the majority of first-team reps was Nutile, but redshirt-freshman Todd Centeio and redshirt-sophomore Anthony Russo also saw action with the starters.

Collins called Nutile “the leader of (the) program” in his postgame press conference last Saturday following Temple’s 36-29 loss to Buffalo. And when asked why he felt Russo was ready to play, Collins replied, “The package was ready.”

Russo, paired with Centeio, was featured in four scripted plays in the loss to Buffalo. That combo only produced one first down, while Nutile went 15 of 31 for 216 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Again, Collins defended Nutile’s play during his weekly Tuesday press conference, which followed Temple’s two-plus-hour practice on Chodoff Field.

“He’s getting us in the right fronts, the right protections, the right run game,” Collins said. “Just throwing the ball, we had seven drops on Saturday, so that has been a big emphasis this week. When we get the ball on time (and) in the right location, we’ve got to catch the ball.”

“We have complete faith in Frank,” Collins added. “Excited to see him keep getting better every single week.”

Statuses of Roche, Boumerhi remain uncertain

Placekicker Aaron Boumerhi exited Saturday’s loss to Buffalo after he missed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Collins said after the game that Boumerhi has been dealing with a hip issue, which dates back to preseason camp.

“We’ll know Thursday how much he’ll be able to kick on Saturday,” Collins said.

Defensive end Quincy Roche, who went down with an unspecified injury last Saturday against Buffalo but returned for the Owls’ last two defensive series, was not on the field during the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. He was spectating from the Edberg-Olson Hall second-floor deck.

Collins said Roche participated in individual drills earlier in practice. The Maryland native is expected to do more “team work” Wednesday.

“He’s diligently rehabbing so that he can get ready to play,” Collins said.

Redshirt-junior DeAndre Kelly and redshirt-freshman Arnold Ebiketie received the first-team reps at defensive end in place of Roche and redshirt-junior Dana Levine, who’s expected to miss at least a month with an unspecified injury.

“It’s next man up and we’re excited about those guys,” Collins said.

Raynor returns

Running back Tyliek Raynor returned to the practice field Tuesday.

Raynor, a product of North Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, received reps with the second-team unit.

Despite his return to practice, Collins said Raynor’s status is uncertain for Saturday’s trip to Maryland.

“Don’t know if he’ll be able to play,” Collins said. “But he was back out there practicing, getting some reps. We’re still going non-contact with him.”

“Whenever the time is right – and it might be Saturday – to get him out there and get him playing,” Collins added. “Again, he’s a playground legend in Philadelphia and I want him to actually be playing in games for us. I’m excited to see what he can do for us.”

In his first two years at Temple, Raynor did not play in a game. He redshirted in 2016, then sat out all of his redshirt-freshman season due to a torn meniscus.