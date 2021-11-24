D’Wan Mathis announces he’s rejoining team

Six days after OwlScoop.com first reported starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis intended to enter the transfer portal, the redshirt-freshman announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he would return to the team.

Head coach Rod Carey said during his Monday afternoon press conference that the two had not spoken about Mathis returning to the team.

Mathis has played in seven games this season and has thrown for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Mathis transferred to Temple from Georgia last winter after losing his starting job early in the 2020 season. Mathis was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and is Temple’s highest-rated recruit of all time.