When Temple scratched out a two-point win at ECU three weeks ago, Damian Dunn was recovering from a concussion and couldn’t play.

In a rematch between the two teams Wednesday night, Dunn made up for lost time, putting up a team-high 22 points in the Owls’ 73-58 win over the Pirates, guiding the Owls to their second straight season sweep of ECU.

More importantly, Temple bounced back from this past weekend’s loss to Memphis at the buzzer. The Owls improved to 11-9 overall and are now tied for second place in the American Athletic Conference standings with a 5-2 record in league play.

After Dunn’s Wednesday night performance, the Kinston, North Carolina native averages 27 points per game against his hometown team.

Dunn admitted there’s a little extra juice there when he plays against ECU, and he has his reasons.

“It’s home,” Dunn said. “I grew up 30 minutes from campus, so just something that I took personally since they didn’t offer me till two weeks before I committed here (to Temple). So just every time I see them, I’m playing with that competitive edge, and just a little chip on my shoulder.”

A huge factor in Dunn’s success over the Pirates was his ability to get to the free throw line, as he went 16-for-18 from the foul line in the win.

Guard Khalif Battle, like Dunn, also came off the bench once again and was also a big factor in the win. After shooting just 7 of 31 in Temple’s last two games, Battle went 7 of 14 from the field for 20 points.

After a slow start offensively for the Owls that left them trailing by five at halftime, they exploded in the second half for 45 points, with Dunn and Battle combining for 27 of them.

“The first half was probably some of the worst 10 minutes we played,” Dunn said. “We knew it shouldn’t have been a ballgame with this team. We knew we should’ve separated in the first 10 minutes of the game like we did in the second half.”

Despite grabbing that five-point halftime lead, outrebounding Temple by 45-34, and getting 14 and 11 points, respectively, from Quentin Diboundje and RJ Felton, the Pirates fell to 10-10 overall and 1-6 in the American.