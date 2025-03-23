Owls O-line coach Al Johnson looking for greatness up front

Tuesday's practice wasn't the sharpest, but a few players still stood out. Get the details here.
Sam Houston State transfer Jay Ducker leads an injury-depleted running back room. Are there reinforcements on the way?
K.C. Keeler hired one of the nation's better defensive coordinators, a Chester native, in helping him rebuild Temple.
Check out our observations from Saturday's spring practice and hear from defensive coordinator Brian Smith.
We answered some pointed questions from a frustrated fanbase in this week's mailbag.
Tuesday's practice wasn't the sharpest, but a few players still stood out. Get the details here.
Sam Houston State transfer Jay Ducker leads an injury-depleted running back room. Are there reinforcements on the way?
K.C. Keeler hired one of the nation's better defensive coordinators, a Chester native, in helping him rebuild Temple.