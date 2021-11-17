Delran High School's Kenny Jones talks Temple
Back on Aug. 27 in Delran High School’s 27-14 win over Willingboro, Kenny Jones blocked an opponent 10 yards down the field on a run play. From there, Temple began to show more interest in the 6-fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news