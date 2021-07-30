DeMatha standout Lovett takes in Temple, garners offer
With the dead period and preseason camp looming, Temple football made a conscious effort to get a number of prospects on campus this week. In addition to a number of recruits from Archbishop Wood a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news