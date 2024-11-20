Temple falls 65-51 at Georgetown

Temple fell to Georgetown in a 23-point loss in its second game last season. Tuesday night, head coach Diane Richardson’s Owls were hoping for a different result in a road rematch with the Hoyas in Washington, D.C.

The outcome wasn’t much better, as Temple dropped its second game of the season in a 65-51 loss. It was a poor game all around from the Owls, who shot a season-low 28% from the field and went an abysmal 1 of 16 from beyond the arc.

The Owls (2-2) had no answers for Georgetown guard Kelsey Ransom, who dropped a season-high 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Fellow guard Victoria Rivera had herself a night, too, with a career-high 19 points. Center Ariel Jenkins completed the Hoyas’ big three with 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, her first double-double of the season.

It was a tough night for Temple’s leading scorer Tiarra East, who finished with just nine points on 2 of 17 shooting. Fellow guard Tarriyonna Gary, who came into the game averaging 13 points per game, was held scoreless and missed all six of her shot attempts, including four missed three pointers.

There were a few bright spots for Temple. Forward Anissa Rivera started her first game in Cherry and White in place of Amaya Oliver and dropped her second double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Savannah Curry also impressed, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds in her 13 minutes of play.

Richardson told OwlScoop.com that Oliver did not play Tuesday night due to a minor injury but is expected to be able to play Saturday when the Owls return to the Liacouras Center for the first time in nearly three weeks for their first Big 5 matchup of the season when they host Drexel Saturday.

Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

Front page photo courtesy of Temple Athletics.