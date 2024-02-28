A year ago, Temple guard Demi Washington played for a Vanderbilt team that was an afterthought in the SEC. Relegated to playing in the post with rebounding as her main role, she averaged 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Commodores.

Washington entered the transfer portal the ensuing offseason, seeking a fast-paced system where she could have the ball in her hands more, and she found a match at Temple.

With the opportunity to showcase her entire skillset, Washington has blossomed into a go-to option for the Owls, who could get one step closer to a regular-season American Athletic Conference title with a win over Tulsa Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center.

While her transition has felt seamless, it hasn’t come without the help of the entire team.

During nonconference play, Washington, much like the rest of the team, struggled to find her on-court role. With eight new players joining second-year head coach Diane Richardson’s squad, roles were yet to be established.

“I knew it was going to take me a second,” Washington said about her on-court role. “I was so used to a different style and coaching.”

Washington was a solid contributor while getting adjusted to her role. She averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in nonconference play with her main contributions coming on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, Washington admitted to not initially being confident and needing to adjust her mindset.

Richardson took it upon herself to pour that confidence into Washington by identifying things she was doing well, while also giving her tips on how to be better.

“I think (Richardson) hyping me up really filled my tank,” Washington said. “I was able to run with the encouragement and constructive criticism she was giving me.”

Due to her relationship with Washingston’s high school coach, Sam Caldwell, Richardson knew the type of player she had on her hands. After dismissing two players from the program during the 2022 season, Richardson needed a player who worked hard and was willing to buy in, and ; Washington was that player.

Caldwell described Washington as a gritty player who was willing to dive on the floor for loose balls. However, her role at Vandy didn’t allow her to work on other parts of her game. So when she got to Temple, the scoring aspect of her game needed work.

“Watching her film at Vandy, I saw she wasn’t utilized,” Richardson said. “I knew that she might not have scored (at Vanderbilt)... So we worked on her for scoring.”

With a newfound confidence and scoring ability, Washington has become one of Temple’s best players during conference play. She’s taken her game to another level, turning 5.8 points per game to 11.2 points per contest.

The culmination of the work Washington put in happened against Wichita State.

Washington was aggressive all game, displaying all the skills she couldn’t at Vanderbilt. She finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists along with a solid defensive performance.

She has been instrumental in Temple’s 11-4 record in conference play. Washington believes her performances have kept the league-leading Owls in games at times, but made it clear that winning games is a team effort.

“A lot of the times it happens when we need to change the momentum,” Washington said. “But everything we do is a team effort, I would not be doing what I’m doing right now without my team.”

