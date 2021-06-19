Dion Dawkins comes back to give back

As he walked through the Diamond Street Lot Saturday morning just a block away from Temple’s football facility, it felt like Dion Dawkins had never left.

The same traits and gestures that made Dawkins a larger-than-life figure with the Owls – the infectious sense of humor, the jokes, the hearty hugs - were back on display for a North Philadelphia community Dawkins said has been so important to his life.

Dawkins, now entering his fifth season with the Buffalo Bills as one of the best left tackles in the NFL, was in town this weekend with his Dion’s Dreamers foundation. As the clock turned past 10 a.m., Dawkins and more than 50 member of Temple’s football team were setting up bags of food and produce to be distributed to more than 600 families in need in the neighborhood and the surrounding area.

As it got closer to 11 a.m., some people started to make their way over to see what was going on. The plan was to set up the Diamond Street lot as a walk-up or drive-up station where families could safely pick up their boxes of food. Most of the cars began showing up at 11:30 and continued through over the next hour before the team donated the rest of the food to Berean Presbyterian Church three blocks away at Broad and Diamond Streets.

“There are so many people in the world that need a helping hand and need just help,” Dawkins told OwlScoop.com, “and this is just something that’s a part of it. There's so many guys that can impact people in different ways. I just want to just do it in the communities that built me.

“I grew up in Rahway in Jersey. I went to school in Philly. I got drafted by the Bills. So those three places are my core places of my life. So just giving back to the community that helped grow me is special.”

Some of the current Temple players occasionally looked in Dawkins’ direction as the morning got started. He spent some time talking to Owls safety Amir Tyler, a graduate student and one of the current team leaders. Tyler was a true freshman in 2016 when Dawkins was in his final season at Temple and on his way to becoming a second-round draft pick of the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“It’s amazing,” Tyler told OwlScoop.com. “Just knowing the person he is and the success he’s had, some people wouldn’t do what he does. So just to see him come back the community and come back to the university just to give back to the community – and to give his time to us – it’s a blessing.”

There would be time for talking to more players team later, Dawkins said

“Later on today,” he explained, “I'm gonna sit all the guys down and talk to him, and just let them ask questions. Just basically like an open talk.”

“The guys are in full work mode,” Dawkins added as the current Owls continued to pack boxes and bags. “I’m going to get to them. We work first, we play later.”

That mantra has served Dawkins well. He went from a largely underrecruited player at North Jersey’s Rahway High School to one who got a bit more attention after a postgraduate season at Hargrave Military Academy, landing offers from Cincinnati and Temple.

With the Owls, Dawkins was part of the 2015 team that gained national attention by starting 7-0 and landing a top-25 ranking before taking on Notre Dame on Halloween night on ABC’s national game of the week, just hours after ESPN’s College GameDay dropped by Market Street just outside Independence Hall. A year later, he helped pave the way for the Owls’ 2016 American Athletic Conference championship.