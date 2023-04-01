After the departure of former Temple cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, who left for ECU to become their new cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator, Temple hired Dominique Bowman, who coached the cornerbacks at Arkansas last season.

Bowman, who has nearly a decade of coaching experience with stops at programs like Marshall, UT Martin and Austin Peay,

Bowman spoke to the media this week for the first time this spring. Among other topics, Bowman talked about his relationship with former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who left earlier this spring to join Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles staff as the team’s linebackers coach.

“Obviously, the beginning stages of it, he was friends with me because I had good players,” Bowman said. “But once you got to know me, we got know each other. The friendship just, you know, naturally, organically evolved.”

Bowman’s relationship with Eliot has benefitted him. So much so that he credits Eliot with helping him get “every job” he’s ever gotten, saying Eliot “called (other coaches) for me” and “connected the dots.”

Bowman’s impact is already being felt with Temple’s players. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jalen McMurray spoke highly of Bowman and what he’s brought to the cornerback room.

“I love Coach Bowman,” McMurray said. “He always brings the energy, and like I said, he’s extremely detailed.”

Junior cornerback Dominick Hill expressed a similar opinion of Bowman, highlighting his energy, emphasis on straining and how knowledgeable Bowman is about the cornerback position.

You can watch Thursday’s interviews here:

Dominique Bowman

Jalen McMurray

Dominick Hill

Bowman on what McMurray, one of two single-digit players on the Owls’ roster, needs to improve on this spring:

“Well, he had a really good season last year. It was his first year. I think what he could improve on is obviously get a little bigger and stronger, you know? We talked about straining our room, you know, just straining every single play for four to six seconds. And a lot of times, it's not the kid’s fault. They think they're straining, but they don't really understand the difference in straining and going hard, so I think this spring, it was a huge it was in our whole room. We got to strain and obviously being technically sound every single possession. So, he's a really good player. … If he stays focused and he trusts technique, trusts the coach and trusts the teaching, he’ll have another really good year again.”

Bowman on the development of his cornerbacks:

“It's been good. We've got a veteran group, which is good. Coach Drayton has done a tremendous job of setting the foundation and the culture and how things should go. So my job is easy coming in and trying to instill my techniques and my philosophies in terms of how I teach and that kind of deal. … Jalen McMurray, (midyear junior college transfer) Ben Osueke, Elijah Clark, all those guys have been really good. Been great, great kids. Our room is really good, tight-knit group. And these guys played a bunch of balls, so it's easy to coach guys like that.”

Dominick Hill on Bowman:

“Oh, he's amazing. He brings so much high energy. He emphasizes straining. I think that's a big piece of this year is more straining and the things he brings, like the knowledge he brings to the game, helping us understanding the leverage and things and help us play fast. He helped us play quicker, faster than last year. So, it's been great working with him ever since he got here.”