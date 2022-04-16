Donovan McKoy talks recruitment, upcoming Temple visit
Donovan McKoy’s size and movement skills caught the attention of Temple wide receivers coach Jafar Williams. McKoy, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver from North Jersey’s Saint Joseph Regional Hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news