Per multiple reports, former Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman is set to join Temple coach Stan Drayton's staff in the same role.

Bowman, 37, replaces Jules Montinar, who left to become East Carolina's passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach earlier this week.

Bowman, who was named to the AFCA 35 under 35 list in 2020, has a reputation as a top-tier recruiter. Bowman served as the point man for four highly-touted cornerbacks in this recruiting cycle. During his short stint with Arkansas, Bowman secured commitments from 4-star Jaylon Braxton, 4-star TJ Metcalf, 3-star RJ Johnson and 3-star Dallas Young.

Prior to joining the SEC program, Bowman spent time at Marshall, Tennessee-Martin, Austin Peay and Arkansas-Monticello. Martin held the co-defensive coordinator title at both UT Martin and Austin Peay before going to Marshall in 2021. During his one season at Marshall, Bowman's secondary ranked No. 28 in the nation in Pass Defense while both of his cornerbacks earned Second Team All-CUSA honors.

At Temple, Bowman will take over a cornerbacks room that returns starters Jalen McMurray, a Second Team Freshman All-American, and Dominick Hill. Dominick and his staff also brought in a number of cornerback recruits in this class, including JUCO transfer Ben Osueke and Florida high school prospects Kaleb Barnett and Darrell Sweeting.

The hiring of Bowman leaves Drayton with just one on-field opening in his staff. As OwlScoop.com reported earlier this week, Monmouth running backs coach Sam Dorsett will not be joining Temple.