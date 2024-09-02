Labor Day was not a day off for Stan Drayton and his Temple football team.

Three days after the Owls suffered a 51-3 drubbing at No. 16 Oklahoma in their season opener, they were out at practice at Chodoff Field preparing for this Saturday’s American Athletic Conference opener at Navy. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Among other topics discussed with reporters during his weekly Monday press conference, Drayton reiterated that redshirt junior quarterback Forrest Brock will remain the Owls’ starter despite the numbers he posted in Friday’s loss. The Santa Monica Community College product, in his first FBS start, completed just 12 of his 25 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions, and he also turned the ball over on a fumble during Temple’s second offensive series.

“Forrest is our guy,” Drayton said Monday. “When you have a guy who hadn't played a whole lot of football, it’s not the smart thing to do, is to take him out of a game situation where he can gain that experience. I wanted to see how Forrest is going to react. There was never a time that I looked in his eyes where I didn't feel that he was ready. He was ready to play. Things went sideways with the balls on the ground (Temple’s three fumbles), so we never really got ourselves in a rhythm, but I never felt that there was a lull in effort or a disbelief in their confidence. So those guys have got to play. We'll get better as we play.”

In addition to Brock’s performance, Drayton talked more about what else he saw on film from Friday’s loss, updated the injury statuses of tight end Peter Clarke and Luke Watson, and offered a glimpse of what Temple will see at Navy Saturday.

You can listen to Drayton’s full Monday press conference here, and we’ll have more details to come in our Monday notebook.