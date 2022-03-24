Drayton recaps Tuesday's practice, Pro Day

Temple coach Stan Drayton spoke to a small group of reporters Thursday morning before the Owls’ seventh spring practice of the season.

Drayton spoke about the team’s recent performance in practice, what he thought of Temple’s pro-day, and one of his former mentors, Ken O’Keefe.

Here are a few excerpts and quotes from the press conference.

Drayton on the team’s performance at Tuesday’s practice:

“It was good. It was good in the sense of, again, great energy. That has been the one thing that has been most consistent with our football program is the energy level our kids are putting out on a daily basis. Effort level is good. In spots, we’ve eliminated some lows. Guys are learning how to practice and maintain a certain level of practice throughout the course of the day. Just improvement."

Drayton on the defense’s performance on Tuesday:

“I thought our defense did a phenomenal job of putting the emphasis on takeaways, strip attempts, and things of that sort by coach [D.J.] Eliot. I thought they responded extremely well there.”

Drayton on the offense's performance on Tuesday:

“We are still trying to find our pace. Trying to find out who we are. I thought with the install of red zone on Tuesday, the first couple of plays were really good from an execution standpoint, and then our defensive pass rush kinda took over, which is all positive. I’m wearing both hats now. It’s phenomenal to see our kids come out with a phenomenal attitude and great effort every single day. We will win ball games off of that.”

Drayton on being at Wednesday’s Pro Day:

“That Pro Day was amazing for me. To see some of the former players that are coming back, these former single-digits really puts a realistic vision of what this place is. I’ve always seen it from the outside. I’ve always seen it from the outside, but this is truly a special place, it really is. To see former players come back and support their teammates, the genuine love that they have for each other, this program and this university. I feel very fortunate to be at a place like this where people genuinely care. It just kinda hit me in a team meeting this morning, as a matter of fact. Really just sitting back and reflecting on that day and watching our players support each other, the care that they have for each other. It is hard to beat a team that has players that genuinely care about each other, regardless of talent.”

Drayton on defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot:

“He’s phenomenal. He’s doing a phenomenal job. Extremely organized. Has a great system. Has a great progression of teaching. He genuinely cares about our players, so it is just a matter of time we are going to see the production pay off and his investment pay off in these young men because he is definitely pouring it into them.”

Drayton in what he’s specifically looking for in a team leader:

“Not being afraid to hold a teammate accountable. If it is not done to the standard we are trying to set here at Temple, then that person steps up and holds that person accountable to that standard. He is very unselfish about his business. He is very accountable to himself first. He completely believes in the goals that we have set for this program, and he refuses to let anybody stand in the way of that, player or coach. That is a single-digit mindset. That is what Temple TUFF is. That is what every responsibility of every coach on this staff is responsible for developing, that mindset.”

Drayton on the reception the staff is getting from local high school coaches:

"I think the first thing that they feel is welcomed. They feel at home here. They feel this is an opportunity for them to professionally develop. I think they are starting to get a feel for how we are raising our young men here. That is something they are attracted to. Most importantly, they feel like they have access, and they are very receptive of that.”

Drayton on the influence of former Allegheny College coach Ken O’Keefe in his coaching career:

“He was the first guy who gave me a grease board and dry erase marker and said ‘Here’s how you draw a circle.’ He was the one guy who walked into my high school in the inner city of Cleveland and found me and recruited me the right way. He taught me how to be a teammate, and he taught me how to be a leader, again taught me how to be a coach. That is a priceless influence I’ll never forget. I love Ken O’Keefe.”

Drayton on what he meant by O’Keefe recruiting him the right way:

“He recruited me. He poured into my person, who I was, where I was from. He poured into my family. He told me what it was like to be a student-athlete and to use all the resources that the university has to offer you. It was bigger than football. He developed a real relationship with me during the recruiting process. Years later, I still live that way.”