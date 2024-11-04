Advertisement

in other news

Gameday guide: ECU

Gameday guide: ECU

Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

 • Colin Schofield
South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

Camden Catholic two-way star Bryce Clark discussed his Temple offer with OwlScoop.com.

Premium content
 • Ryan Mack
Temple announces suspensions of Lynn Greer III, assistant Chris Clark

Temple announces suspensions of Lynn Greer III, assistant Chris Clark

The St. Joe's transfer guard, as well as Temple's longtime assistant coach, will miss time due to NCAA violations.

 • Kyle Gauss
Landon Morris makes a long-awaited splash

Landon Morris makes a long-awaited splash

The transfer tight end finally broke out in Saturday's win and offered a glimpse of his run-after-the-catch ability.

 • Ryan Mack
The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls

The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls

Temple's preseason first-team all-conference guard talked to OwlScoop about the season ahead on this week's podcast.

 • John DiCarlo

in other news

Gameday guide: ECU

Gameday guide: ECU

Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

 • Colin Schofield
South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer

Camden Catholic two-way star Bryce Clark discussed his Temple offer with OwlScoop.com.

Premium content
 • Ryan Mack
Temple announces suspensions of Lynn Greer III, assistant Chris Clark

Temple announces suspensions of Lynn Greer III, assistant Chris Clark

The St. Joe's transfer guard, as well as Temple's longtime assistant coach, will miss time due to NCAA violations.

 • Kyle Gauss
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Drayton, Simon and Woodbury recap ECU loss, preview Tulane
Johnny Zawislak  •  OwlScoop
Staff Reporter
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Temple
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement