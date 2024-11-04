Drayton, Simon and Woodbury recap ECU loss, preview Tulane

in other news
Gameday guide: ECU
Everything you need to know about Saturday's road game at ECU. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
South Jersey sophomore talks Temple offer
Camden Catholic two-way star Bryce Clark discussed his Temple offer with OwlScoop.com.
Temple announces suspensions of Lynn Greer III, assistant Chris Clark
The St. Joe's transfer guard, as well as Temple's longtime assistant coach, will miss time due to NCAA violations.
Landon Morris makes a long-awaited splash
The transfer tight end finally broke out in Saturday's win and offered a glimpse of his run-after-the-catch ability.
The Scoop: S10, E13 - Jamal Mashburn Jr. sees "special things" for Owls
Temple's preseason first-team all-conference guard talked to OwlScoop about the season ahead on this week's podcast.
