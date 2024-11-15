Owls have a top-50 2025 class with Cam Miles and Cam Wallace

In addition to beating Drexel for its first Big 5 win and improving to 3-0, Adam Fisher’s Temple men’s basketball program also secured two big pieces of its future when Westtown School guard Cam Wallace and IMG guard Cam Miles signed their National Letters of Intent with the Owls Wednesday.

Wallace, who chose Temple over Cincinnati and Texas A&M, verbally committed to the Owls back on Aug. 11. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard is rated by Rivals as a 4-star recruit and 120th nationally in the 2025 class. Miles, a 6-2, 180-pound combo guard, committed about six weeks later not long after his official visit to Temple.

Rivals currently has the Owls’ 2025 class rated 50th overall in the country and the best in the American Athletic Conference.

Wallace scored 27 points in Westtown’s season-opening win over the Phelps School, and he averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season and shot 59% from the floor en route to earning second-team all-state honors. He is a player Temple prioritized as soon as Fisher got the job and assembled his staff in late March of 2023.

Wallace, whose mother Jennifer is a Temple graduate, is excited to stay close to home. His parents live in Malvern and will have a short trip to the Liacouras Center for his games.

“It just means everything,” Wallace told OwlScoop.com this week when asked about signing with Temple and staying home. “It's kind of something I dreamed of, just playing for my hometown, and especially because my mom went to Temple. Seeing her see me play for her alumni just makes me happy.”

Wallace said he has already formed a close relationship with the three currently Temple freshmen – Dillon Battie, Babatunde Durdola and Aiden Tobiason - who have contributed to the Owls’ 3-0 start.

“I just can't wait,” Wallace said. “Can't wait. And especially with my official visit, I hung out with Dillon, Baba, Aiden, all those guys. I just feel like more connected with the team as well when they win, and I'm just more happy.”

Down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Miles is playing like one of the top postgraduate combo guards in the country, averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 steals through his first three games. Temple ramped up its recruitment of Miles this summer and offered him after he played well with SOH on the Under Armour AAU circuit.

Temple assistant coach Bobby Jordan, who coached previously at IMG, was involved with the recruitment of both Wallace and Miles. At Westtown and IMG, Wallace and Miles will play routinely against some of the better high school and prep programs in the country, something that will of course help speed their development prior to their Temple careers.

“I think the preparation is key for them,” Jordan told OwlScoop this week. “For any high school guy that's coming up, just going against elite level players every day in practice, like they do … I think Westtown’s whole starting five is Division I, so I think that's going to be big for Cam. And then, they're playing a very challenging schedule, so he's going to go up against the best all season, not only in this area, but outside the area as well. And then IMG, same thing. They're going to play the best prep schools in the country."

In Miles, Jordan sees a player who has looked quite comfortable playing on or off the ball.

“I've seen him play the point, I've seen him play off the ball,” Wallace said. “I think he's been successful anywhere he's been put on the court, and that's big for us. The versatility that guys have, kind of with how we play, his shooting ability, his athleticism, his ability to make others better, that's kind of what we saw in the recruiting process. He's a guy that can put up 20 plus (points) in a game, and he's also a guy like you see at IMG, he's getting eight and nine assists a game, so he can do a multitude of different things on the court.”

Hear more from Cam Wallace and Bobby Jordan on this week's episode of The Scoop, OwlScoop's weekly podcast.