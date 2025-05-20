ECU transfer Khloe Miller signs with Temple

Temple announced the signing Monday of ECU transfer Khloe Miller.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 forward who played at Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, considered Temple during her recruitment before signing with ECU. She redshirted this past season with the Pirates and will join head coach Diane Richardson’s program as a redshirt freshman.

“We are happy to add Khloe Miller to the Temple family,” Richardson told OwlScoop Tuesday. “Khloe will add length and athleticism. She is versatile and very comfortable playing on the perimeter. She’s a shot blocker and rim protector bringing a defensive presence to our already strong front court.”

Miller led Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy to the 2024 Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAA4SC) state championship as a senior and led the team in scoring, field goal percentage, rebounding and blocked shots, capping a scholastic career that saw her earn all-conference honors three times.

At Temple, Miller will join a frontcourt that must replace forwards Amaya Oliver and Anissa Rivera, both of whom are out of eligibility, as well as Alexandra Wilkinson, who graduated and will not return. Miller will compete for frontcourt minutes with junior Jaleesa Molina, sophomore Felicia Jacobs and redshirt-sophomore Sheyenne Swain-Price.