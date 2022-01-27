EJ Warner commits to Temple

Warner formally announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter and will sign a National Letter of Intent next Wednesday with the Owls.

Warner threw for 3,483 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and completed 66.4% of his passes during his 22-game career at Arizona’s Brophy College Prep. He chose Temple over offers that included Colorado State, Ball State, Hawaii, Marshall, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

The 6-foot, 200-pound pro-style quarterback from Brophy College Prep in Arizona verbally committed to Temple. Later on, he spoke with head coach Stan Drayton , who Warner said was “pumped up.”

On Monday night, he texted Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf , who was the quarterbacks and passing game coordinator at Colorado for the last two seasons. Shortly after, Warner received a call from him and he offered great news.

After taking an official visit with Temple on Jan.21, Warner felt right at home.

“I kind of just fell in love with the place when I went there,” Warner told OwlScoop.com Wednesday night. “The people were awesome. All the coaches are so great to me. I like all the coaches and the players who were hosting me. You can kind of see their passion for the game and how they want to turn Temple around.”

Brenda Warner, who traveled to Philadelphia with her son on his official visit, loved the overall experience. Shortly after, his father, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, visited Philadelphia on a work trip, EJ Warner said.

“They are just so happy for me,” Warner said when describing his parents’ reaction. “They have seen me go through this whole process. It has been really hard with the ups and downs, the whole thing. Just trying to figure it all out, especially after missing my junior year worth of film and didn’t get as many options as we thought I deserved.”

Before the official visit happened, Langsdorf organized a workout with Warner in Arizona. Warner showcased his arm and athleticism, while Langsdorf evaluated his skills.

Warner’s brother, Kade, redshirted at Nebraska in 2017, which was Langsdorf’s last season coaching for the Cornhuskers.

Warner’s first-time meeting with Langsdorf was during that workout.

On the official visit, Langsdorf explained his play-calling concepts and strengthened his relationship with Warner.

“He was kind of the guy taking me around everywhere, showing me around,” Warner said. “The best part of it was talking ball. We got to talk ball for probably two-and-a-half hours. I just got to learn his offense, learn what he is thinking, learn his thought process of the game, so that was really cool.”

Warner has a good understanding of Langsdorf’s offensive plan.

“They want to be a balanced offense,” Warner said. “They want to integrate that ‘Temple Tuff’ and basically run the ball down other teams’ throats. Basically, pound the rock if they are able to, but also have that pass game that I think can be very lethal and gives quarterbacks many options to work with. So they do want to spread it out as well, shotgun and under center.”

Warner was grateful for the experience with Langsdorf. He consistently studies the Xs and Os, and he is excited to receive a Temple playbook, Warner said.

Before visiting, Warner only spoke with Drayton on the phone. After meeting him in-person, Warner developed a strong connection with him, and he envisions a bright future for Temple under Drayton’s leadership.

“He is awesome. I love his passion for Temple and his vision to turn this place around,” Warner said when describing his encounter with Drayton. “Definitely someone I want to play under. He has a bright vision for the future. He’s going to pound that ‘Temple Tuff’ and make sure he has tough players who are all bought into the culture and want to stay and help win games. I am excited to be part of that, and he is an awesome guy.”

Warner was hosted by tight end James Della Pesca on his official visit.

After grabbing dinner with him, he learned more about Della Pesca’s background and experience at Temple. He asked Della Pesca various questions and met some of his future teammates.

Della Pesca and other returning players are driven to rebuild the culture and have success, Warner said.

The new Owls’ coaching staff prioritizes building relationships with individual players, Warner said.

Warner believes he can grow and learn under the coaching staff.

“As soon as you visit, just coming up to you and knowing your name, introducing themselves and having conversations that are not just about X’s and O’s of the game and about my film,” Warner said of his interactions with the staff. “Just trying to learn about the person and trying to learn as much as they can.”

Before stepping on campus, Warner has created an offseason plan that includes workouts, throwing sessions, gaining healthy weight, finishing with good grades and learning the Owls’ playbook.

Warner is determined to be successful on and off the field. He is going to be a team-first player and listen to the coaches and perform the role which is assigned to him.

“They are getting a hard worker who is coming in to compete and do whatever I can to help the team succeed,” Warner said when describing his expectations. “I am excited to get started and help build Temple.”