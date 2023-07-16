Throughout his recruitment, Paramus Catholic High School cornerback Adrian Laing felt Temple treated him like a priority.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound senior grew up in a family of athletes, including a father who played soccer at the Division I level before tearing his ACL.

Laing grew up playing soccer, football, baseball and running track. In fact, his passion for track delayed his visit to Temple. His high school team made it to nationals, and Laing pushed his visit with cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and Temple’s staff to June 12.

As someone who was always on a team, Laing was looking for a good culture at the next level, one that felt like a family. He found that culture June 12.

“I felt the family environment,” Laing told OwlScoop.com. “Coach Bowman was a really big part of my decision because I really like him as a coach and as a person.”

Now, as Laing enters his senior year, he’s found his home at the next level. Though he officially committed during that June 12 visit, Laing waited a little more than a month and announced via a livestream on his Instagram that he will be playing at Temple.

Laing claimed offers from programs like Michigan State, Maryland and Central Michigan before choosing Temple.

Laing’s journey to this point was not as clear as his commitment, though. During his first few years of high school in New Jersey, his team struggled. So in the offseason before his junior year, he decided to put in serious work as a defensive back.

Under new head coach Greg Russo, Laing gained a new mindset. Russo pushed the team to win every play, trying to get better with every moment on and off the field. Russo helped with Laing’s confidence, which translated to success on the field.

“The culture is established,” Laing said. “He changed everyone’s mindset and how to run things. That helped a lot.”

Laing applied this mentality change to both football and track and field. He finished last season with 43 tackles and four interceptions, which was the third-highest in his division. On the track, he earned third place and his personal record during the 110m hurdles at the NJSIAA Group Championships with a time of 14.77.

After next year, Laing will join his former teammate Zyil Powell in Temple’s secondary. Powell has already given Laing the “ins and outs” of being an Owl, and Laing is grateful to have his next step figured out.

“It feels great,” Laing said. “It’s so cool. I’m really happy with where I’m at.”