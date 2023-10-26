Temple is heading into the season with more questions than answers, and that's to be expected with a first-year head coach, six new players, and just two others who played meaningful minutes last season.

The first-year head coach, Adam Fisher, and five of his players - Hysier Miller, Jahlil White, Steve Settle, Matteo Picarelli and Sam Hofman - met with reporters Thursday at the team's media day to answer questions about what's ahead for a squad that will open its season on Monday, Nov. 6, against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Although those five players should have important roles for the new-look Owls this season, Fisher said he hasn't settled on five starters and promised that "you're going to see a lot of guys early on."

"There's a hunger. That's what you want," Fisher added. "You want your guys to be hungry. I want practice to be harder than a game. We talked about it all the time. I want you to calm down, slow down when the game comes.

"So right now, practice is competitive. We got guys competing. I think it's because nobody's been promised they'd start. So those guys that haven't played much right now have an opportunity, and we're giving them that opportunity.

"Now they've got to show what can they do."

Listen to Thursday's interviews here.

Adam Fisher

Hysier Miller, Jahlil White

Steve Settle, Matteo Picarelli, Sam Hofman

Front page photo by Grace Crosby.



