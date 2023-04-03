While new Temple coach Adam Fisher's official introductory press conference is still two days away, he has already put together the vast majority of his inaugural coaching staff.

Per multiple sources, OwlScoop.com has learned that former Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger, Chris Clark, who played at Temple and served on both Fran Dunphy's and Aaron McKie's staffs, and Albany assistant Bobby Jordan will fill Fisher's three on-bench roles.

Fisher will be formally introduced Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center's Fox Gittis Room.

Off the bench, Miami operations specialist Jimmy Polisi, a Temple graduate and former student manager, will slide into an operations role. Matt Brady, the former head coach at James Madison and Marist and former St. Joe's assistant, will also join Temple in an off-the-bench role.

Huger starred at Bowling Green in the early 1990's before embarking on a European professional career that spanned more than a decade. Once he retired from playing, Huger served as an assistant at Longwood, George Mason and Miami, where he met Fisher on Jim Larranaga's staff before becoming the head coach of his alma mater in 2015. Huger compiled a 126-125 record as the head man of Bowling Green before being dismissed last month.

While Huger never took Bowling Green to the NCAA tournament, he did lead the Falcons to two 20-wins seasons and a CBI appearance. Huger's experience as a head coach should help flatten the learning curve for Fisher as a first-time head coach.

Clark, a four-year member of the Owls from 2004-08, has been on Temple's bench since August of 2016. He also served as Temple's video coordinator during the 2015-16 season and spent time as an assistant coach at St. Francis (2009-13) and Campbell (2013-15).

Jordan spent last year on former Temple assistant Dwayne Killings' staff at Albany. Before that, the Drexel product served as an assistant at Wagner and Drexel. In between his time with the Dragons and the Seahawks, Jordan served as the head coach at Girard College in Philly and IMG Academy in Florida.

Brady compiled a 212-177 record as the head coach of James Madison and Marist. Brady's best season as a head coach took place during the 2012-13 season, when he led the Dukes to an NCAA tournament appearance and won a play-in game before ultimately losing to the same Indiana team that defeated Temple in the Round of 32. Brady also previously served on the staffs at Oklahoma, Maryland, La Salle and St. Joe's, including the Hawks team that went to the Elite Eight in 2004.

Polisi served as Temple's head manager during McKie's first season in 2019-20 and also worked for the Philadelphia 76ers organization for three seasons. Polisi then went down to Coral Gables as a grad assistant, where he worked alongside Fisher. Polisi was eventually promoted to Operations Specialist in August 2022.

Fisher's staff is still incomplete, as he will also have a handful of off-the-bench roles to fill, including graduate manager roles, video coordinator and strength coach.