Football is a family affair for new Temple commit Coen Logan

When Coen Logan announced his verbal commitment to Temple Monday, it marked another milestone in the life of the 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior wide receiver.

Logan, as of Tuesday afternoon, is one of 22 players from the 2026 class who has verbally committed to the Owls and new head coach K.C. Keeler. Like the 21 others on Temple’s commitment list, Logan has his own story.

And when you listen to him tell it, it’s clear that much of Logan’s motivation comes from his family.

Logan, who chose Temple over offers from Stony Brook and VMI and interest from Virginia Tech and Louisville, draws plenty of inspiration from his brother, his mother and his late father.

His brother, Chauncey Logan Jr., transferred to Memphis this spring after three seasons at James Madison. Like his younger brother, Chauncey was under-recruited coming out of Salem High School.

“He’s a big role model in my life and pushes me through a lot,” Coen said in an interview with OwlScoop of his older brother, who posted three interceptions and 19 pass breakups during his time at JMU.

After Coen caught 29 passes for 644 yards and racked up 82 tackles and two interceptions on defense at Virginia’s Salem High School last season, the opportunity arose for him to play his final high school season at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, a program that finished the 2024 season at No. 8 in the MaxPreps 2024 national high school football rankings.

When he talked to her about making the move four hours north, Logan said his mother, Tasha Evans, didn’t think twice.

“I told my mom that [St. Frances] wanted to come up there, and she was all in,” Cohen said of his mother, a former softball player at the University of Maryland. “Because I know my mom is behind me, right or wrong. So she was all in about moving. We just packed our stuff up, packed ourselves up a week before and brought so much stuff up here.”

In the midst of the move, Logan went back to run in the Virginia state track meet, where he posted times of 10.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.83 seconds in the 200.

“Then we went back to Virginia and brought the rest of our stuff up,” Logan said. “I had the state meet June 8 and then had workouts for St. Frances June 9. It was kind of fast, but we got it done.”

Back on Jan. 2, 2022, Logan’s father, Chauncey Demarquis Logan, passed away all too young at the age of 44. Losing his father at a young age was as difficult as one might imagine and had Coen briefly contemplating quitting the sport.

“My Dad was really the reason I played football,” Logan explained. “Him passing kind of made me want to stop, but I fell in love with it, and it gave me something that always connected me with my Dad.”



