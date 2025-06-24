Football is a family affair for new Temple commit Coen Logan

When Coen Logan announced his verbal commitment to Temple Monday, it marked another milestone in the life of the 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior wide receiver.
Logan, as of Tuesday afternoon, is one of 22 players from the 2026 class who has verbally committed to the Owls and new head coach K.C. Keeler. Like the 21 others on Temple’s commitment list, Logan has his own story.
And when you listen to him tell it, it’s clear that much of Logan’s motivation comes from his family.
Logan, who chose Temple over offers from Stony Brook and VMI and interest from Virginia Tech and Louisville, draws plenty of inspiration from his brother, his mother and his late father.
His brother, Chauncey Logan Jr., transferred to Memphis this spring after three seasons at James Madison. Like his younger brother, Chauncey was under-recruited coming out of Salem High School.
“He’s a big role model in my life and pushes me through a lot,” Coen said in an interview with OwlScoop of his older brother, who posted three interceptions and 19 pass breakups during his time at JMU.
After Coen caught 29 passes for 644 yards and racked up 82 tackles and two interceptions on defense at Virginia’s Salem High School last season, the opportunity arose for him to play his final high school season at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, a program that finished the 2024 season at No. 8 in the MaxPreps 2024 national high school football rankings.
When he talked to her about making the move four hours north, Logan said his mother, Tasha Evans, didn’t think twice.
“I told my mom that [St. Frances] wanted to come up there, and she was all in,” Cohen said of his mother, a former softball player at the University of Maryland. “Because I know my mom is behind me, right or wrong. So she was all in about moving. We just packed our stuff up, packed ourselves up a week before and brought so much stuff up here.”
In the midst of the move, Logan went back to run in the Virginia state track meet, where he posted times of 10.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.83 seconds in the 200.
“Then we went back to Virginia and brought the rest of our stuff up,” Logan said. “I had the state meet June 8 and then had workouts for St. Frances June 9. It was kind of fast, but we got it done.”
Back on Jan. 2, 2022, Logan’s father, Chauncey Demarquis Logan, passed away all too young at the age of 44. Losing his father at a young age was as difficult as one might imagine and had Coen briefly contemplating quitting the sport.
“My Dad was really the reason I played football,” Logan explained. “Him passing kind of made me want to stop, but I fell in love with it, and it gave me something that always connected me with my Dad.”
Now Logan has a Division I football scholarship to show for it and an opportunity to impact a Temple program that is looking to reverse course with a new head coach in Keeler. He was one of 15 players from the 2026 class to take an official visit with the Owls this past weekend, and he didn’t even need the whole weekend to make up his mind.
He committed to Temple wide receivers coach Roy Roundtree Saturday, and the two called Keeler with the good news soon after.
“I’ve gone to a lot of schools and camps and unofficial visits,” Logan said. “Being at Temple, everything felt welcoming, and everything felt like that’s where I was supposed to be – for college, to play football and just school in general.”
Logan said he spent time during the visit with new Temple offensive coordinator Tyler Walker and liked what he saw from what Walker was able to accomplish last season in leading Montana State to the FCS national championship game. He said Walker and Temple envision him lining up outside with his size and speed as opposed to being in the slot.
Although he has yet to officially play a game with him at St. Frances, Logan said he got some encouragement from 3-star St. Frances offensive tackle John Watkins, who committed to the Owls June 8 after his Temple official visit.
“He was pushing me hard to join him at Temple,” Logan said.
Once Logan saw for himself what Watkins was talking about, the decision wasn’t hard.
“I feel like they're getting all those recruitment commitments because being up there, everything just feels natural with all the coaches,” Logan said. “Even like with other parents and players, everybody was just jelling well. Nothing really felt forced between anybody.”
Now there’s more work to do for Logan, who wants to prove himself at a nationally-ranked high school program before he plays his first college game at Temple. If there are ups and downs along the way or moments that test him, Logan will continue to think of his father.
“I just get up and go to football,” Logan said, “because I know that’s what he would want.”