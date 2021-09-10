Gameday preview: Akron

Coming off a 61-14 blowout loss at Rutgers in week one, Temple is looking to bounce back against Akron on the road at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN +.

The Zips also suffered a brutal defeat to a Power 5 opponent in week one, as they were ousted 60-10 at Auburn. Temple should have the advantage in this game, as the Zips finished with a combined record of 1-17 between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Here is how Temple matchups up with Akron in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The big question for the Owls’ offense is who will be under center when the game kicks off. Starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis was injured in the third quarter of the Rutgers game and was listed as “week to week” by head coach Rod Carey.

If Mathis is unable to play, true freshman Justin Lynch, who filled in for Mathis after he was injured against Rutgers, will start in his place with Mariano Valenti serving as the backup.

Regardless of who starts against the Zips, Temple will need improved play from its quarterbacks if it wants to win its first game of the season. Mathis, who was playing with a limp before he ultimately left the game with an injury, struggled against Rutgers, going 8 of 24 passing for 148 yards and one interception to go with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Lynch’s sample size is smaller, but he completed zero passes on three attempts, threw a pick-six on his first career attempt, and fumbled late in the fourth quarter. Lynch was put in a tough spot, but he did not look remotely ready to play last Saturday.

Still, Carey is confident in the young signal-caller.

“Justin has done a good job in camp,” Carey said. “You know, he won the No. 2 job as a true freshman, and that alone is quite a statement for him to come in and grasp the offense and operate the offense, then execute the offense at a high level to earn the No. 2 job. We got a lot of confidence in him.”

As for the rest of Temple’s offense, they will look to get the ball to playmaking wide receivers Jadan Blue and Randle Jones a little more often this week. The two combined for just two catches and 57 yards against the Scarlet Knights.

The Owls’ running game did have a couple of bright moments against the Scarlet Knights, as Edward Saydee scored Temple's first touchdown with an impressive lateral cut, and ultimately tallied 57 yards on 12 carries before getting injured. His injury was not serious, and Saydee is expected to play Saturday.

In theory, Temple shouldn’t have a problem getting Blue, Jones and Saydee space to work against a Zips defense that allowed 248.2 rushing yards and 211.7 passing yards per game last season and allowed more than 300 rushing yards in last week's loss to Auburn.

Akron’s most noteworthy defender is linebacker Bubba Arslanian, who was named to the 2020 All-MAC preseason second-team and finished the 2020 season with 74 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Sophomore cornerback A.J. Watts also had a strong 2020 season, as he finished second on the team in tackles with 29 and recorded the team’s only two interceptions.

If Temple can limit turnovers and get the ball into their playmaker’s hands early and often, they should have no issue racking up yards against the Zips' front.