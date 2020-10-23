OwlScoop - Gameday preview: Memphis

AT A GLANCE

Temple at Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 24

Noon., Liberty Bell Memorial Stadium

Television: ESPN+

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

HEAD COACHES:

Temple

Rod Carey

Career record: 61-36 (second season at Temple)

Memphis

Ryan Silverfield

Career record: 2-1 (first season at Memphis)

KEY PLAYERS

TEMPLE

QB Anthony Russo

RB Re’Mahn Davis

WR Jadan Blue

WR Branden Mack

DE Arnold Ebiketie

LB William Kwenkeu

SAF Amir Tyler

MEMPHIS

QB Brady White

RB Rodrigues Clark

WR Calvin Austin III

TE Sean Dykes

LB J.J. Russell

DB Quindell Johnson

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple doesn’t believe it needs to get into a shootout, even if Memphis is coming off of one.

Memphis’ weakness on defense is rooted in defending the pass. Through three games this season, the Tigers have allowed opposing quarterbacks to pass for 458 yards per game and they have the nation’s 77th ranked passing defense. Just last week, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel completed 35 of 49 passes for 601 yards and five touchdown passes en route to being named the American Athletic Conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Week.

While Temple has yet to put up those types of numbers, it’s still moving the ball efficiently through the air, as the Owls have the nation’s 28th-ranked passing offense to show for it.

Leading the way for the Owls is Anthony Russo, whose play through two games can be described as one word -- maddening. Despite his three interceptions, head coach Rod Carey believes Russo has played at a “high-level,” and was worth mentioning when discussing the quarterback play in the AAC. The graduate quarterback led the Owls to their first win of the season against USF, helping Temple erase an 11-point deficit to pull off a 39-37 victory.

Russo completed 30 of 42 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. On the season, Russo has now completed 51 of 72 passes for 476 yards and five touchdown passes. On the ground, he’s also added 14 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to show off his mobility at Navy with multiple red-zone rushing touchdowns but was mostly held in check against USF.

Decision making has been Russo’s biggest bugaboo during his time under center for the Owls. In Temple’s win over USF, Russo threw two interceptions, both of which were intended for Branden Mack, but it very well could have been three. One was overthrown on a back-shoulder pass that was thrown behind Mack and tipped off his right hand into the waiting arms of USF’s Mekhi LaPointe. The other interception, which should have been negated by a pass-interference penalty, was an underthrown pass in the direction of Mack, who has caught two of Russo’s five touchdown passes this season.

On the season, Mack has 10 catches for 109 yards to go with his two touchdowns. He’ll look for a bounce-back performance against Memphis, a team he’s had success against in the past after catching just three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown last week. In Temple’s 30-28 win over Memphis last season, Mack had nine catches for 125 yards and a score, including a 12-yard touchdown reception that gave Temple a 30-21 lead it didn’t relinquish.

Fast-forwarding to 2020, Russo and Temple’s wide receivers alike will have to be wary of Tigers’ defensive back Quindell Johnson. The redshirt sophomore has 26 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the season. Also, Tigers senior linebacker J.J. Russell is fourth on the team in total tackles with 12, while redshirt junior linebacker Xaiver Cullens is tied for fifth on the team with 11 total tackles.

In terms of Temple’s remaining weapons offensively, Russo was able to spread the ball around, connecting with six different receivers against USF. Randle Jones led the way with eight receptions for 81 yards and a score, earning an AAC honor roll recognition for his performance. Jones has been Russo’s go-to target when Temple looks to move the chains this season. Against USF, seven of Jones’ eight catches resulted in first downs. In Temple’s opener vs. Navy, all four of Jones’ receptions led to first downs.

Jadan Blue leads the Owls in receptions through two games with 14, to go along with 100 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions. Against USF, Blue corralled nine catches for 60 yards and two scores. He needs just three receptions and 48 yards against Memphis to move into 11th and 21st all-time, respectively, in program history.

Tight end David Martin-Robinson has been another core piece in Mike Uremovich’s pass attack. The redshirt sophomore is third on the team in receiving yards with 108 and has helped soften the blow with the loss of Kenny Yeboah to Ole Miss.

“From an offensive standpoint, their quarterback [Russo] is efficient. He does things the right way,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday. “They’ve always hung their hat on being able to pound the rock throughout their various staffs that have been there. I know their offense gives people fits…They’re gonna battle, they’re going to give us everything they’ve got, that’s for sure.”

Through the first two games of the season, Russo has been kept upright in the pocket. Temple’s offensive line has not allowed a sack and is currently the No. 1 pass-blocking unit in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus. Northern Illinois grad transfer C.J. Perez is ranked as the 12th-best center in the nation in pass blocking, while Vincent Picozzi ranks ninth among offensive tackles in the nation.

While Picozzi has been a stout presence at left tackle, there’s a possibility he could shift over to right guard for Saturday’s game. Adam Klein missed Temple’s first game at Navy with an undisclosed injury suffered in practice in the week leading up to the game. Klein was back in the lineup for the Owls’ second game but hobbled off the field with a lower-body injury early in the fourth quarter. While he did return to Temple’s win over USF, Carey listed him as “very questionable” for Saturday.

If Klein can’t play, Isaac Moore would likely replace him in the starting lineup instead of Leon Pinto, who started in place of Klein against the Mids. Moore saw 29 snaps in relief of Klein and graded out as Temple’s best offensive player (85.2) and as the third-highest graded offensive tackle in the nation in Week 7, according to PFF. It’s worth noting that Wisdom Quarshie is listed as Klein’s backup on Temple’s two-deep depth chart. The redshirt freshman offensive lineman did see some snaps at right guard in place of Klein against USF.

Through two games, Re’Mahn Davis has been the Owls’ bell-cow back, with Tayvon Ruley spelling him.

The sophomore running back leads the conference in average rushing attempts per game with 24, though he has not been as effective throughout the first two games as his head coach would prefer. Against Navy, Davis had 23 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, and he followed up that performance with 25 carries for 83 yards against USF.

“I told Ray that I think he was trying to hit a home run early in the game and missing some tough yards,” Carey said of Davis’ performance against USF. “I think he got going and got some tough yards there and if he would’ve done that early, a home run would’ve come, or at least an explosive one, which is 10 yards or more. I was not real pleased with that early, but he responded and Ruley did a nice job of getting those tough yards and being explosive. We’ll look to get him in there, too.”

Ruley has been more efficient than Davis in the running game thus far. The redshirt senior running back out of Valley Forge Military Academy has 11 carries for 85 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, breaking off runs of 16 and 30 yards, respectively.

Memphis’s run defense is ranked 28th in the nation, allowing opposing rushers to run for 132.3 yards per game. Between Greg McCrae, Otis Anderson and Gabriel, Memphis allowed UCF to rush for 197 yards on 47 carries and two touchdowns.

Temple may look to jumpstart its offense by getting the running game going, which is something the Owls have hinted at since the preseason. Through two games, Temple has the nation’s 45th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 156 yards per game, but the Owls have been forced to play catch up in both of their games this season.