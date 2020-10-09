OwlScoop - Gameday preview: Navy

AT A GLANCE

Temple at Navy

Saturday, Oct. 10

6 p.m., Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Television: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

HEAD COACHES:

Temple

Rod Carey

Career record: 60-35 (second season at Temple)

Navy

Ken Niumatalolo

Career record: 99-61 (14th season at Navy)

KEY PLAYERS

TEMPLE

QB Anthony Russo

RB Re’Mahn Davis

WR Jadan Blue

WR Branden Mack

DT Ifeanyi Maijeh

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

CB Christain Braswell

NAVY

QB Dalen Morris

FB Jamale Carothers

LB Diego Fagot

LB Tama Tuitele

CB Cameron Kinley

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

As the Owls look to win their second consecutive season opener of the Rod Carey era, Anthony Russo will be starting under center for Temple. That hasn’t changed. Despite a strong push from both Re-al Mitchell and Trad Beatty, the job has belonged to the Archbishop Wood graduate throughout preseason camp

Russo will enter this season with some semblance of offensive stability. His processing of Temple offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich’s offense has improved in Year 2, and according to quarterbacks coach Craig Harmon, his understanding of the offense is at a completely different level. In learning three different offenses between Glenn Thomas, Dave Patenaude and Uremovich, Russo hasn’t been dealt the easiest of hands, but Temple’s quarterback is “confident” in his familiarity with the team’s offense going forward.

Russo threw for 2,861 yards (which ranked 45th in the FBS) and 21 touchdowns and was intercepted 12 times while completing 59 % of his passes last season as a redshirt junior. He did shave two interceptions off his 2018 season total and bumped up his completion percentage by two points. However, he’ll return to the site of the Military Bowl on Saturday, where his last performance against North Carolina was rather forgettable.

In a 55-13 loss, Russo completed 12 of 20 passes for just 128 yards. His third-quarter pick-six put the game out of reach for good.

Now he’ll aim to bounce back at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, but his talent certainly hasn’t gone unrecognized.

“He’s a very good quarterback,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said of Russo. “He’s got everything that you look at in a quarterback - big arm, he’s athletic, smart, great decision-maker, and he’s only gotten better. He was good when we played them back then. Unfortunately for us, he’s just gotten better. Haven’t seen him this year, this will be their first game, but I was impressed when we played before. We’re definitely going to have our hands full with him.”

Niumatalolo was referring to the last time these two teams faced off, which happened to be Russo’s fifth career start. Russo led the Owls to a 24-17 win over the Midshipmen back in October of 2018. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 300 yards on the day, throwing an interception and a game-winning 64-yard touchdown to Ventell Bryant.

Navy is currently allowing its opponents to pass for 142.7 yards per game, but that pales in comparison to the 311.7 rushing yards they’re allowing per game, which is last (74th) in the FBS. Navy currently has the No. 2 passing defense in the country, while teams have a passing efficiency rating of 122.41 against the Navy defense, which is the 25th best in the country. Both numbers are a bit misleading since Navy’s opponents have elected more to expose its porous run defense.

What the Midshipmen do have going for them on defense are their linebackers, as well as the different looks they may show Temple Saturday. Diego Fagot has 28 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. Fagot was named a Phil Steele preseason third-team All-American following a dominant sophomore campaign in which he led the Midshipmen in tackles with 100 and was second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (5.5), en route to receiving first-team All-AAC recognition.

As for Tama Tuitele, he’s averaging 5.7 solo tackles per game, which ranks 23rd in the country. The combination of Fagot and Tuitele in the middle has helped contribute to Navy’s defense being ranked 16th in the country and first in the conference in third-down defense.

Russo said the team wants to get its run game established. Returning in the backfield is Re’Mahn Davis, who put together an impressive freshman campaign, leading Temple’s backs with 936 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Since being put on scholarship, Tayvon Ruley figures to have an increased role this season, as he will help replace Jager Gardner. Ruley had 24 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in 2019, averaging more than five yards per carry. And Penn Charter product Edward Saydee will be a part of Temple’s likely three-headed monster at running back, with Davis getting the bulk of the carries.

“First and foremost we want to get our run game established,” Russo said. “I think that’s something that we’ve noticed on film that teams have been able to get their run games established early and often, and that’s something we want to do regardless of the opponent, regardless of the week.”

Temple’s backs will be running behind a revamped offensive line, with Matt Hennesy and Jovahn Fair both moving on to the NFL. The Owls’ projected starters left to right vs. Navy are Vincent Picozzi at left tackle, Joseph Hooper at left guard, Northern Illinois transfer C.J. Perez at center, Adam Klein at right guard and Dayton transfer Michael Niese at right tackle.

While there are certainly some surprises, all five have starting experience between the FBS, FCS or even junior college levels. Picozzi and Klein both have significant starting experience for Temple, but each will be playing positions they’ve never played before after cross-training all summer. Perez has had a firm hold on the center position since arriving, while Niese has been pushed out to right tackle, a position he only played in practice while at Dayton. As for Hooper, he did a respectable job of filling in for Picozzi when he went down with a season-ending knee injury last November at USF.

Out wide, Temple is fortunate enough to return all of its starters from a season before. Jadan Blue had a record-setting 2019 season, recording 95 catches for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns. Branden Mack caught 59 passes for 904 yards and seven touchdowns last season, he also had five games where he recorded 100+ receiving yards and led the team in touchdown receptions. Randle Jones returns to the fold after a nagging hamstring injury allowed him to redshirt and retain an extra year of eligibility. Jose Barbon and Jordan Smith also figure to contribute this season.

As for the tight ends, losing Kenny Yeboah as a grad transfer to Ole Miss is a big blow, but there’s a lot of talent remaining in the room. David Martin-Robinson showed flashes last season but finished with just five catches for 64 yards. He’s expected to have a large role in the Owls’ offense. Darius Pittman arrived as a transfer from Purdue and he’s been talked up by both Carey and Russo alike as someone who has stood out during fall preseason camp. Aaron Jarman played in all 13 games last season but could have a bigger role going forward.