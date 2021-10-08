Gameday preview: No. 5 Cincinnati

Coming off its most impressive win of the season against Memphis, Temple turns its attention to No.5 ranked Cincinnati in a 7 p.m. Friday night game at Nippert Stadium that will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The Owls trailed Memphis 17-0 in the second quarter of last week’s game before roaring back to tie the game before halftime and then outscoring the Tigers 17-14 in the second half, winning the game 34-31 and bringing their record to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

Temple finally got to see what its offense looked like with a mostly healthy D’Wan Mathis at quarterback, and it looks dynamic. Mathis finished with 322 yards and three touchdowns while adding 53 yards on the ground.

As for the Bearcats, they, too, are coming off an impressive win. They went into South Bend, Indiana and knocked off then-No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13.

Cincinnati ranks near the top of multiple statistical categories on both offense and defense in the American Athletic Conference and has players on NFL draft radars throughout its depth chart.

Here is how Temple matches up with Cincinnati in all three phases of the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple’s offense got off to its typical slow start against the Tigers but quickly rallied in the second quarter behind an efficient performance from Mathis.

Besides throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, Mathis completed 35-of-49 passes. His accuracy to all three levels of the field was quite impressive, as he made throws both from the pocket and on the run.

Mathis also did a good job spreading the ball around to multiple receivers with 11 different players catching a pass against Memphis.

Temple’s second-leading receiver, Randle Jones, has missed the past two games with an injury, and his status for this week is uncertain. In his stead, the Owls have received strong play from the likes of Jose Barbon and Amad Anderson.

Barbon leads the team in receiving with 280 yards, while Anderson is third with 173 yards, with 108 of those yards coming against the Tigers.

Cincinnati’s passing defense ranks third in The American and is allowing 184.4 yards per game. The Bearcats’ secondary is led by outstanding cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, both of whom are on NFL draft radars, with Gardner getting mocked in the first round.

Gardner is tied for the team lead with two interceptions this season, and Bryant leads the team in pass breakups with six. The Bearcats are also getting strong play from their slot cornerback Arquon Bush. Bush has recorded five pass breakups and two interceptions this season.

As for the Owls’ running game, it still ranks last in the AAC, averaging just 129.2 yards per game. However, there were some bright spots against Memphis, as Edward Saydee ran for 62 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Temple’s running game also got a boost from Mathis, who proved he was still explosive enough to make big plays on the ground despite not being 100 percent healthy. Temple would be wise to utilize Mathis on some zone reads or read options this week.

Running the ball against the Bearcats is going to be a tall task no matter what Temple does. Cincinnati’s rushing defense ranks third in the AAC, as the Bearcats are allowing 124.5 yards per game this season.

Their run defense is led by linebackers DeShawn Pace and Darrian Beavers, who rank first and second on the team in tackles with 32 and 29, respectively.

The Bearcats also have a talented edge rusher in Myjai Sanders, who hasn’t recorded any sacks this season, but he consistently creates pressure on the quarterback.

This is the best defense Temple’s offense will face all season. If they can score points against the Bearcats’ defense, they can score on anybody.