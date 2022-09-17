Following Temple’s first win of the season last week over Lafayette, the Owls will welcome the 2-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Lincoln Financial Field Saturday afternoon for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

This will be the 37th meeting between the two programs, with Rutgers leading the head-to-head matchup 21-15. Rutgers has won the last five matchups with the Owls, including a 61-14 rout of the Owls in last year’s season opener. It was Temple’s largest margin of defeat in 2021.

Rutgers is coming off a 5-8 2021 and looking for its first winning season since 2014. It’s head coach Greg Schiano’s second stint in leading the Scarlet Knights program, following a 68-67 stretch with Rutgers from 200 to 2011.

With last year’s starter still out due to injury, Rutgers has been utilizing a two-quarterback system through its first two games. Sophomore Evan Simon has completed 18 of his 25 attempts for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while fellow sophomore Gavin Wimsatt is 9 of 21 passing with two interceptions while rushing for 102 yards on 11 carries.

Rutgers is a run-first team, and two weeks into the season, the Scarlet Knights are averaging 270 yards a game, good for 11th-best in the country.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

The story of this football team has been the quarterback position for last week after true freshman E.J. Warner came on in relief in the second quarter of D’wan Mathis, who had already fumbled twice in the game.

Although first-year head coach Stan Drayton didn’t officially name Warner this week’s starter during his weekly Monday press conference, Warner was listed atop the depth chart, so it looks like the 18-year-old will be making his first career start. In relief against Lafayette last week, he went 14 of 18 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

After getting virtually nothing going in a shutout loss at Duke in the season opener, Temple’s backfield showed some signs of life in beating Lafayette. Edward Saydee, Darvon Hubbard and Jakari Norwood combined for 31 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, with Saydee and Hubbard each finding the end zone. Saydee led the room with 11 carries for 55 yards, and Hubbard, the Texas A&M transfer, had 10 carries for 59 yards and scored Temple’s first touchdown of the year, but he did fumble once.

Rutgers has only given up 24 yards a game on the ground in its first two games, although that number is a bit skewed considering the Scarlet Knights played a bad FCS team last week in Wagner. Still, it’s an impressive enough mark early on, so establishing the run might be tough for Temple.

Graduate wide receiver Jose Barbon is coming off of one of his best games in an Owls uniform. He had eight catches for 118 yards, including a 29-yard catch thrown by Mathis down the right sideline that led to the Hubbard touchdown. Barbon had chemistry with Warner very quickly, and the freshman will need someone to feel comfortable throwing to in tough situations, and that could be Barbon. Redshirt freshman slot receiver Ian Stewart had two catches for 23 yards and caught a 15-yard pass for his and Warner’s first career collegiate touchdown.

While no tight ends had any catches at Duke, redshirt junior Jordan Smith emerged in the win against Lafayette with two catches for 26 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from Warner that lifted Temple to a 28-14 win in the fourth quarter. If David Martin-Robinson can’t play again for a third straight week, Smith will need to be involved in the offense again, as James Della Pesca has yet to record a catch through two weeks.

“It was awesome to see Jordan get success out there,” Drayton said. “He’s worked his butt off with the opportunity he had out there and took advantage of it. Very talented young man. He has worked his butt off through things, changing positions, putting on weight, and having to learn a new system. It has been a constant improvement in a trend in the right direction so I think the future is bright for Jordan.”

The offensive line, although still very much a work in progress, made some improvements last week as Temple ran for 146 yards and Warner had some time to get the ball down the field. Both were aspects of the offense that led to Temple being shut out in week one.

There was a change in the depth chart this week, as sophomore Bryce Thoman takes over at left guard for redshirt freshman James Faminu. After Drayton praised Faminu last week, Thoman played in his place last weekend. Drayton did mention Monday that right tackle Adam Klein is day to day heading into Saturday’s game after leaving last week’s game in the second half with an injury. If Klein can’t go against Rutgers, which would be a tough loss for the Owls, sophomore Jimto Obidegwu would be his likely replacement, as he filled in for Klein last week.