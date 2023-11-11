Temple beat Navy 32-18 last Saturday to earn its first American Athletic Conference win of the season. The Owls now have an overall record of 3-6 and a conference record of 1-4 and can still become bowl-eligible if they can win their last three games.

After missing two games with symptoms brought on by a concussion, sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner made his return and didn't miss a beat, completing 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions, but it was otherwise a clean performance.

Now Temple will look to make it two wins in a row when it takes on South Florida Saturday in Tampa. The Owls picked up their lone conference win last season against the Bulls, beating them 54-28.

A road win Saturday would be Drayton’s first as a head coach.

“We’re trying to gain momentum here late at the end of the season and it just so happens to be on the road,” Drayton said at his weekly press conference Monday. “We need to have the mindset that no matter where the game is played, we believe we can win a football game. So it's huge. I think it would do a lot for our confidence level to get down there and win away. … We haven't done that since I've been here, so we're excited about that opportunity.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for noon at Raymond James Stadium, and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

It certainly wasn't a complete four-quarter performance from Temple against Navy, but the Owls did enough to win.

In Temple’s first play of the second half, graduate wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. caught a short pass, found a hole and accelerated for a 74-yard gain. However, he fumbled on the play, squandering what would've been a huge momentum boost for Temple as the Owls would have had a chance to take a 24-0 lead. Shortly after, Navy punted and Anderson Jr. muffed the punt, giving the ball right back to the Midshipmen.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Zae Baines had a breakout game, catching seven passes for 132 yards. Graduate tight end Jordan Smith had two touchdown catches, while single-digit graduate tight end David Martin-Robinson and redshirt junior wide receiver Dante Wright each had one touchdown catch.

Looking ahead, Temple’s offense should be able to find success against a USF defense that sits at 128th of 130 FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing 37 points per game.

If Warner can clean up the interceptions, he should be able to attack a USF secondary that is allowing 305.7 passing yards per game, which is 129th in the FBS.

USF has six interceptions on the year. Sophomore defensive back Jaelen Stokes and junior safety Logan Berryhill each have two, while graduate cornerback Braxton Clark and redshirt freshman defensive back Tavin Ward have one apiece.

Temple’s run game once again struggled last week, racking up just 46 yards on 27 carries against Navy. USF’s defense is allowing 153.6 rushing yards per game, but the Owls running backs have shown time and time again that they aren't an effective group.

Drayton said USF utilizes a lot of pre-snap movement on defense.

“We can't false step against all the movement we’re going to see,” Drayton said. “They’re moving around so much that it's hard to really sit there and narrow in on one guy on that defense and say that’s the matchup we’re going to be able to create all game long. It’s just not a reality. But we're gonna do what we do best, and we have to block them. That's the number one thing we have to do both in the run game and the pass game.”

USF has two linebackers and two defensive linemen with 25-plus tackles. Senior Jhalyn Shuler (59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble) and junior DJ Gordon IV (38 tackles and 2.5 sacks) are the linebackers, while junior Rashad Cheney (29 tackles, 0.5 sacks) and senior Jonathan Ross (28 tackles and two sacks) are the defensive linemen.

They will be key in the Bulls’ pursuit to hold Temple under 100 yards rushing for the eighth time this season. The only games in which Temple reached the 100-yard rushing mark were against FCS opponent Norfolk State (290) and against North Texas (242), when backup quarterback Quincy Patterson was responsible for 113 of them.

True freshman running back Joquez Smith is still the leading rusher for the Owls, despite having just 311 rushing yards on a team-high 68 carries. Temple will once again rely heavily on Warner’s arm, especially against the nation’s second-worst passing defense.