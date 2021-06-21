Geo Fabian eager to prove he’s got next-level game
Geo Fabian pondered giving up football during his sophomore season at Northeast High School. The 6-foot, 161-pound defensive back was a backup, and his love of the game waned as self-doubt crept in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news