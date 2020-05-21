Highland's Johnny Martin III commits to Temple
Over the past several years, Johnny Martin III has taken notice of Temple’s ability to mold talent from South Jersey into NFL Draft prospects.Former Owls Haason Reddick, Ryquell Armstead and Shaun ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news