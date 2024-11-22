The Scoop: S10, E17 - Names emerge in Temple's coaching search

We’re less than a week into Temple’s search for a new head football coach, but we’ll talk about a few notable names that have already emerged, and we’ll get you ready for the Owls’ road game at UTSA, as well as a packed upcoming weekend of Temple men’s and women’s hoops.
And we’ll tell you why former Owls point guard Hysier Miller’s name has resurfaced again for all the wrong reasons.
Intro: 0:00 – 2:57
On (or around) this date: 2:57 – 12:58
More on Temple’s football coaching search: 12:58 – 22:22
Football – UTSA, roster updates and Everett Withers’ honesty: 22:22 – 31:20
Temple takes on Florida State and UMass at the Hall of Fame Tipoff: 31:20 – 35:20
Temple women’s hoops roundup: 35:20 – 40:03
Buddy the Elf joins The Scoop?: 40:03 – 41:56
Mailbag: 41:56 – end