After former head coach Aaron McKie and Temple mutually agreed back on March 13 that McKie would not return as the Owls’ head coach for a fifth season, Miller entered the transfer portal two days later. Five of his teammates entered the portal as well, including three who have found new homes in Nick Jourdain at Memphis, Damian Dunn at Houston and Jamille Reynolds at Cincinnati.

Guard Khalif Battle and forward Zach Hicks remain in the portal.

Miller, a graduate of South Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti High School, received interest from Fordham, Providence and Seton Hall while also taking a visit to SMU on March 24.

However, Temple was never completely out of the mix, as Miller said on social media that he would leave open the option of returning to Temple.

During his introductory press conference, head coach Adam Fisher mentioned he had been in contact with the players in the portal.

“Right now, we're in constant communication with all the guys,” Fisher said. “Guys that are on the team that have already committed to us, and guys are in the transfer portal as well.”

Without Miller, Temple’s guard room would have taken another hit in terms of depth, experience and production. With Miller’s return, the Owls currently only have four scholarship guards on the roster, including Jahlil White, Vanderbilt transfer Shane Dezonie and freshman Deuce Roberts. Besides Dezonie, who only played a total of 85 minutes, no one else played last season.

Miller started every game for the Owls this season, playing more than double the minutes he played in 2021. He improved his scoring average from 4.9 to 8.6 points per game, his field goal percentage from 35.0 to 36.9 percent, and his free-throw percentage from 78.6 to 80.3 percent. Miller also led the team with 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

While Miller’s return is a step in the right direction, Fisher and his staff still have work to do in replenishing a roster that currently has just six scholarship players in the fold. A return from Hicks, who averaged 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a game and hit a team-high 80 three-pointers, remains a possibility, and West Catholic small forward Zion Stanford is Temple’s lone incoming high school recruit from the 2023 class.