Instant analysis: Rutgers 61, Temple 14

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey -- Temple opened its season with a 61-14 loss on the road against Rutgers Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Owls’ offense got off to a brutal start with the Scarlet Knights taking a 26-0 lead with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter, and it only snowballed from there.

Temple turned the ball over three times in the first half, giving the Scarlet Knights short fields, which they capitalized on by scoring three touchdowns. Rutgers finished with 21 points on five Temple turnovers for the game.

Georgia transfer D’Wan Mathis made his first start as an Owl but struggled mightily before leaving with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter. Mathis finished the game 8 of 24 for 148 yards, one interception and one rushing touchdown that got Temple within 26-14 with 12 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the game, third-year Temple head coach Rod Carey said he had “no idea” yet about the status of Mathis’ injury. Mathis was relieved at first by Mariano Valenti before true freshman Justin Lynch finished out the game. He, too, struggled and threw a pick-six that Max Melton returned for a touchdown that spotted Rutgers a 39-14 lead.

Carey, in speaking briefly with reporters following the game, described Saturday as "as bad as we could have possibly played."

Here are some other key takeaways and moments from the game.

TURNING POINT

The turning point in this game came early, as redshirt-freshman wide receiver De’Von Fox fumbled a kickoff return early in the first quarter while Temple was trailing 12-0. Rutgers had just scored a touchdown off of an interception that hit Temple tight end Darius Pittman square in the chest.

Six plays later, Johnny Langan punched in one of his two touchdown rushes on the day, making the score 19-0. The Owls shaved the lead down to 26-14 early in the third quarter courtesy of Mathis’ touchdown run, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The momentum was never really in the Owls’ favor on Saturday, but allowing Rutgers to score back-to-back touchdowns off self-inflicted mistakes allowed the game to feel out of reach way earlier than expected.

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

The Owls’ offense looked out of sync right from the start Saturday. The team’s opening possession ended in a safety after protection quickly broke down around Mathis on what appeared to be a designed rollout to the right.

Temple finished the first quarter with seven total net yards and finished the game with just 261 yards overall.

Temple’s struggle was a full-unit failure, with miscues coming from all over the offense. Mathis wasn’t accurate down the field and missed a couple of open receivers. The offensive line struggled to pass block early and gave up easy penetration in the running game throughout the game.

Temple’s receivers— one of the team’s deepest position groups— were unable to find consistent separation, forcing Mathis to make a lot of tight-window throws. A 38-yard toss from Mathis to Randle Jones was one of the few highlights of the day. That was Jones’ only catch of the afternoon, and Jadan Blue caught just one pass for nine yards.

Even the simple things were difficult for the Owls’ offense. Early in the second quarter, Temple finally got themselves to a third-and-short situation after a scramble from Mathis. However, they were called for a false start pushing them back to a third-and-5, instead of a third-and-1.

On the ensuing play, center C.J. Perez snapped the ball low, throwing off the timing of the play, ultimately leading to a sack fumble, recovered by former Owl Ifeanyi Maijeh.

Temple’s offense appeared to gain some momentum early in the second half when Mathis led the Owls on an 81-yard touchdown drive. But Mathis got hurt on his rushing touchdown and then got knocked out of the game on the next drive, leaving Lynch to take all but one of the remaining snaps.

Lynch was thrown into a bad situation, but he looked shaky in his limited reps. He finished the game with zero completions on three attempts and threw a pick-six on his first collegiate attempt. He did add 39 rushing yards on six carries, but zero completions won’t cut it if he has to play next week.

OFFENSIVE BRIGHT SPOT

Temple’s offense struggled throughout the game, but one of the few bright spots was redshirt-freshman running back Edward Saydee. Saydee finished the game with 12 carries and 57 yards before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.