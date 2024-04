White, the Owls' third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season, announced on his Instagram that he plans to enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

White averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28 games this season while battling an injury to his right ring finger that he originally sustained back in December. In his final game in a Temple uniform, White scored six points on 3 of 7 shooting to go with five rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.

The departures of Miller and White via the portal leave Owls head coach Adam Fisher and his staff with five open scholarships to offer prior to next season.

White signed with Temple out of South Jersey's Wildwood Catholic High School. He redshirted in 2020-21 as a true freshman after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus injury and responded as a redshirt-freshman by earning the Big 5 Rookie of the Year award after averaging 7.4 and 6.0 rebounds per game.