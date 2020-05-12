Jason Henderson "really excited" by Temple offer
Delaware Valley High School linebacker and running back Jason Henderson landed a scholarship offer from Temple defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Knowles on April 29.“When Temple exte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news