Jayden Oliver talks about his Temple visit, upcoming decision
Jayden Oliver, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound cornerback from New Mexico Military Institute, has received a Temple offer. Ola Adams, the former defensive coordinator at Villanova who has joined Stan Drayton...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news