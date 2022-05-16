Jean Louis III talks about his Temple offer
Jean Louis III, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver from Brooklyn’s Canarsie High School, is a good route runner and playmaker.Temple’s previous coaching staff offered Louis last fall. Former wide...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news