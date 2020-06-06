News More News
football

Jordan Laudato commits to Temple

Sam Neumann
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Jordan Laudato announced his verbal commitment to Temple Friday afternoon.Speaking to OwlScoop.com in May, Laudato circled June 5, his birthday, as his possible commitment date. He followed through...

