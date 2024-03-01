Thursday evening was the first day of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And for the first time since 2021, a Temple player participated in the event, with linebacker Jordan Magee representing the Owls. Searching through NFL Draft X, there wasn’t much mention of Magee’s name, but that is sure to change after Thursday. Magee, who was unable to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl because he was still recovering from his torn biceps injury, put together an impressive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. The former single-digit ranked in the top five in 40-yard dash time (4.55 seconds), vertical jump (35.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches) among linebackers.

His performance was so impressive that Kent Lee Platte gave Magee an unofficial Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.29. RAS is a number that summarizes a player’s athletic profile based on their position out of 10. The mark ranks 188th out of 2,649 linebackers since 1987. Former Philadelphia Eagles scout and current Move the Sticks podcast host Daniel Jeremiah had his eyes on Magee before the combine, taking a liking to his tape.

