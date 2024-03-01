Jordan Magee impresses at NFL Scouting Combine
Thursday evening was the first day of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
And for the first time since 2021, a Temple player participated in the event, with linebacker Jordan Magee representing the Owls.
Searching through NFL Draft X, there wasn’t much mention of Magee’s name, but that is sure to change after Thursday.
Magee, who was unable to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl because he was still recovering from his torn biceps injury, put together an impressive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. The former single-digit ranked in the top five in 40-yard dash time (4.55 seconds), vertical jump (35.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches) among linebackers.
His performance was so impressive that Kent Lee Platte gave Magee an unofficial Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.29. RAS is a number that summarizes a player’s athletic profile based on their position out of 10. The mark ranks 188th out of 2,649 linebackers since 1987.
Former Philadelphia Eagles scout and current Move the Sticks podcast host Daniel Jeremiah had his eyes on Magee before the combine, taking a liking to his tape.
Although Magee missed the final game of his career against Memphis, he totaled 80 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2023.
Thursday began the on field drills, but Magee has been in Indy since Monday going through daily training, meeting with NFL teams and media availability. During his session with the media on Wednesday, Magee was questioned about why he chose to stay at Temple in the transfer portal era.
“Just my brothers,” Magee said “You’re going to have coaches leave, and at the end of the day, your brothers are still going to be there. That’s how we carry ourselves at Temple.”
Magee had a respectable career on North Broad Street, racking up 235 total tackles, 31 TFL, eight sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. He finished his career tied for eighth all-time at Temple in tackles-for-loss.
Magee already had the type of production NFL teams look for. Combined with solid film and this athletic profile, he’s very likely to be the first Owl drafted since 2020.