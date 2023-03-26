Following an impressive redshirt junior season that saw him break out to the tune of 72 catches for 918 yards and two touchdowns, former Temple wide receiver Jose Barbon decided to forego his final season of eligibility.

The next step came Wednesday when he participated in Temple’s Pro Day at the Student Training and Recreation Complex, which also serves as the Owls’ indoor football facility.

Barbon felt “great” about how the day went, but admitted to having some nerves in the beginning.

“I was nervous until we did the first jump,” Barbon said. “ After that, things got loose, and I just started to do the things.”

Even with the early nerves, Barbon had an impressive day.

He recorded a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches, which would have been tied for the seventh-best jump at the NFL Scouting Combine, while also adding a 34-inch vertical jump.

For comparison, Barbon outperformed USC wide receiver and projected first round pick Jordan Addison’s combine numbers.

“It felt like a practice out there,” Barbon said of performing in front of scouts from 13 NFL teams.

Barbon’s 40-yard dash time drew the most attention. According to Owlsports.com, Barbon posted an unofficial time of 4.47 seconds.

While a sub 4.5-second 40-time is nothing to scoff at, Barbon had higher expectations of himself.

“My goal was high 4.3 , low 4.4 ,” Barbon said.

Although he didn’t reach his 40-yard dash goal, Barbon put together a solid performance that could increase interest from NFL teams.

A 4.5-second 40-time was about what he was expected to run. According to Barbon, scouts told him he ran a 4.3-second 40 and a 4.45-second 40 on his first and second runs, respectively. That speed, combined with his run-after-the-catch ability, will be big come draft day.

Although it of course remains to be seen if Barbon will hear his name called during the weekend of April 29 at the NFL Draft, he said Wednesday that teams have been telling him he could be selected “fourth round or down.”

Players have to take that opportunity if it arises.

Declaring for the draft wasn’t an easy decision, Barbon said. He spoke with his parents “several times” regarding the decision, and almost decided to come back for his sixth year with the Owls.

“I said it was time,” Barbon said when asked why he declared early. “I thought I had all the tools to come out, so I did.”