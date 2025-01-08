Kaylah Turner’s overtime takeover guides Temple past FAU

With a comfortable 13-point lead in the third quarter, Temple was in position to build on its advantage and coast to a win at FAU Wednesday night.

But the FAU Owls had other plans, storming back and taking a one-point lead with just a minute remaining.

With her team trailing by one, Temple guard Kaylah Turner knocked down a three to regain a two-point lead, but FAU guard Ta’Ziah Jenks finished down low on the ensuing possession to tie the game up. With a chance to win in regulation, Tiarra East’s midrange fadeaway jumper bounced off the front of the rim, sending the game to overtime.

From there, it was Turner who proved to be the difference maker once again. The Alabama A&M transfer, who played her scholastic basketball about four hours north at Oakleaf High School, scored seven of her 25 points in the extra period to help Temple pick up a 75-69 win over FAU at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

It wasn’t the prettiest game for Temple (9-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which shot 38% from the field, but Turner’s career-high point total and five threes, alongside 17 points from East, proved to be enough to earn Temple its second conference win.

No other Temple player reached double-figure scoring. Guard Tarriyonna Gary scored nine points but struggled with efficiency, going 4-for-11 from the field and 1 of 6 from deep. Forward Jaleesa Molina scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds, reaching double figures on the glass for the third time this season.

FAU guard Jada Moore went shot for shot with Turner, scoring a season-high 24 points. Jenks played a big role for FAU (9-7, 1-2 AAC), finishing with a sizable double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds. Jenks’ 18 rebounds are the highest total of any player in the American Athletic Conference this season thus far.

Forward Amaya Oliver missed the game for Temple with the flu, and her absence was felt on the boards, as FAU dominated the Owls on the glass by 64-38. The minus-26 rebounding margin is Temple’s worst of the season. Despite being outrebounded, Temple scored 25 points off 28 FAU turnovers.

After concluding its two-game Florida road trip, Temple will head back home to North Broad Street for a matchup against Tulsa Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.

Front page photo by Tim McCall, Temple Athletics.