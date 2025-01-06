Keeler targeting record-setting offensive coordinator

New Temple coach K.C. Keeler has honed in on Montana State offensive coordinator Tyler Walker to lead his inaugural Temple offense, OwlScoop.com has confirmed. The move, which was first reported by FootballScoop, has not yet been officially announced but is expected to come to fruition in the coming days.

In his one year at the helm of Montana State's offense, Walker set records, racked up awards, and led the Bobcats to a 15-0 start that culminated in Monday's FCS National Championship game against North Dakota State. Entering tonight's game, Montana State ranked No. 1 in the FCS in categories like scoring offense (41.3 points per game), red zone offense (96.8 percent conversion rate) and fewest passes intercepted (two). The Bobcats were also No. 2 in rushing offense, total offense and third-down conversion rate.

Walker's offense this season, while multiple, overwhelmingly favored the ground game. That was for good reason, however, as the Bobcats were incredibly successful in the facet of the game. Heading into Monday's game, the Bobcats had averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 301.4 rushing yards per game this season, and their 51 rushing touchdowns were far and away the most in the nation.

The star of Walker's offense, Tommy Mellott, was recently named the recipient of the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Mellott was also named an AFCA All American this season, as were offensive lineman Marcus Wehr and Conner Moore. In addition to Mellott, running backs Scottre Humphrey (1,360 yards) and Adam Jones (1,114 yards) both surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Montana State was not one dimensional in 2024, however, as the Bobcats threw for 2,767 yards and 30 touchdowns. In Montana State's lone game against an FBS opponent this season, a 35-31 win over a New Mexico program that would later go on to upset No. 18 Washington State, the Bobcats threw for 205 yards and rushed for 362 yards.

To put that game in perspective, Temple has had just one game in its entire history in which the team threw for at least 200 yards and rushed for at least 350 yards.

For his own efforts this season, Walker was recently voted the Football Scoop FCS Coordinator of the Year. The award was voted on by previous recipients of the award, including Phil Longo, Ryan Carty and Chris Klieman.

Walker started his collegiate coaching career as a grad assistant at his alma mater, Miami of Ohio, in 2014. The 35-year-old Walker later made stops at Davenport and Muskingum before joining Brent Vigen's Montana State program in 2021. After spending the 2021 season as the Director of Recruiting, Walker spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the Bobcats' tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator prior to this season.