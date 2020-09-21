OwlScoop - Kyle Dobbins, Onasis Neely don't want to be left out of the RB mix

Temple running backs coach Gabe Infante expects to have three backs in the Owls' rotation this season but didn’t shut down the idea of mixing in a fourth for certain packages.

The likely first three will be Re’Mahn Davis, Tayvon Ruley and Edward Saydee.

That leaves Kyle Dobbins and Onasis Neely fighting for reps in that fourth spot.

“Three is probably the right rotation with the mechanics of our offense,” Infante said during Friday’s Zoom media availability. “Then can we get a fourth guy in a package so that now we’ve enough backs getting enough experience that God forbid something happens, you're not throwing a kid in their cold turkey expecting him to perform.”

Coming out of South Jersey's Timber Creek High School as a highly-regarded recruit, Dobbins hasn't played much since signing with Temple as part of its 2018 class. He was redshirted in 2018 and battled injuries last season while Davis emerged as the Owls' leading rusher with Jager Gardner and then eventually Ruley in supporting roles.

During Friday’s media session, Infante didn’t want Dobbins’ name to go unnoticed in the shuffle of backs.

Dobbins acknowledged that his consistency, or lack thereof, has been a factor, as well as injuries. While Infante mentioned Dobbins’ ability as a home run hitter as to why he can’t be discounted, Temple’s running backs coach also alluded to the fact that the redshirt sophomore’s pass-blocking has to improve in order for him to get on the field.

“I definitely feel like I lost a little focus in camp, but then I realized you can’t lack focus," Dobbins said Friday. "You always got to be 100 percent and you always gotta be dominant in what you’re doing. Every day, it’s like a game….I’m always locked in with what the coaches are doing, locked in on the signals. Now, I’m locked in on everything, so that’ll make me a big part of this offense if I am more consistent.”

After transferring from St. Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ, Dobbins finished out his high school career at Timber Creek. He put together a career as a three-time first team all-conference and two-time all-state selection, recording a total of 4,804 yards and 57 touchdowns across four years.

That production hasn’t yet come for Dobbins at the collegiate level, but he’s staying patient as he waits for his number to be called. For the time being, Dobbins is trying to show he belongs in practice and according to Infante, he and Davis are probably the Owls’ smoothest runners in transition.

“He had a great play in practice [Thursday] where he caught a ball and outran everybody," Infante explained, "and he showed on film, 'Hey, don’t forget about me. Like, I can take this one. And, so what I think what Kyle brings to the table is that, which is different.”

Neely was forced to redshirt his freshman season due to torn knee ligaments suffered in the spring of 2019. Coming off a successful surgery last year, the 6-foot, 225-pound back said he feels healthy and ready to go this season.

“I’m just trying to find my role and try to find a home in the rotation in the backfield this season,” Neely said.

Neely already has a year of mental reps under his belt and feels a lot more comfortable with the playbook, adding that it helped him return to practice and get right into the flow of things.

In three seasons at Pennsylvania's Pennsboro High School, Neely amassed 5,684 rushing yards with 70 touchdowns, finishing as the school’s all-time leading rusher. He also played basketball and competed in the long jump, as well as the 4x4 relay in track.

Neely considers himself a balance between a speed back and a power back. He’s put on weight to reach the 225-pound mark because that’s the way the NFL is trending, with backs like Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley putting on more weight while having the speed to complement it.

“I do have some speed on me," Neely said Friday. "I’m just not a power back. I don’t view myself as a power back. I view myself as a balanced back. I try to be as balanced as I can, both in the pass game and the run game.”