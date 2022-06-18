Kyle Williams becomes Temple's fourth 2023 verbal
Harrisburg High School all-purpose back Kyle Williams became the fourth player from the 2023 class to commit to Temple when he announced his verbal pledge on Twitter Friday.
Williams’ announcement came following his official visit with the Owls, which started Wednesday and concluded Friday.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Williams posted some impressive numbers as a junior, compiling 17 total touchdowns and 1,528 total yards – 740 on the ground and 788 through the air on 70 receptions.
Williams, who chose Temple over FBS offers from Kent State and Akron, was picked as a First Team Pennsylvania Football Writer’s 6A All-State team as an athlete following the 2021 season. He also scored on special teams via a 78-yard punt return and picked off two passes as a defensive back.
Williams joins wide receivers Richard Dandridge (Miami's Homestead High School) and Nathan Stewart (Maryland's St. Vincent Pallotti High School) and Ocean Township (NJ) High School quarterback Tyler Douglas on Temple's 2023 commitment list. Stewart joined Williams as one of several official visitors this week.
Front page photo courtesy of Kyle Williams' Twitter.